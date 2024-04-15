Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LOW traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,113. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.01. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

