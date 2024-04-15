Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 145,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $233.23. The company had a trading volume of 172,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,319. The firm has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

