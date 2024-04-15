Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 5,655,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 35,548,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on LCID. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.80.

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group's revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

