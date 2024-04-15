Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.79.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,225,000 after purchasing an additional 442,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.