Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $3.01

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $2.84. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 191,586 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 15.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $650.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 180,486.14% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after buying an additional 5,810,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after buying an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 840,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

