Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 35,722 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 4.61% of Cirrus Logic worth $206,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 137,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,697,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 88,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,635. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

