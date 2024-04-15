Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,169 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.54% of Synopsys worth $420,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $8.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $548.80. 346,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

