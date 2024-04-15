Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,169 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.54% of Synopsys worth $420,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $8.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $548.80. 346,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.
Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
