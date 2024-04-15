Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 917,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $216,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,703,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.06. The stock had a trading volume of 186,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.64 and its 200-day moving average is $220.31.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

