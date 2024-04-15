Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183,371 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of PepsiCo worth $496,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.14. 1,887,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $229.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

