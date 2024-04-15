Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $331.20 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,236,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,394 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.36% of Restaurant Brands International worth $331,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,151. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

