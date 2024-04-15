Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $385.92 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 5.34% of FirstService worth $385,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $56,942,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstService by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 287,863 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after buying an additional 238,980 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,511,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,837,000 after buying an additional 76,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

FirstService Price Performance

NASDAQ FSV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,461. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $171.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.