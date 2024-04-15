Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $751.38 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,578 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.70% of Nutrien worth $751,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntax Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Nutrien by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 759,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,474. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 85.38%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

