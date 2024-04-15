Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.16% of AON worth $678,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.36.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.64. 288,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,143. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $284.85 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.35. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

