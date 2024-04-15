Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369,723 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 4.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.91% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $2,718,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $98.24. 226,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,797. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $103.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

