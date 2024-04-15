Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,783,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,829 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.07% of Barrick Gold worth $339,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. 22,316,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,175,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

