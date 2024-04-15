Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,222 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $284,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $466.70. The stock had a trading volume of 305,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

