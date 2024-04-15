Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 680,945 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.30% of Pembina Pipeline worth $435,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 281,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $36.17.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

