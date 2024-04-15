Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 161,655 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 161,655 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Oracle worth $317,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Oracle by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

ORCL traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.34. 2,014,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $132.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

