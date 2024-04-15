Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 162,468 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.47% of Trane Technologies worth $261,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after buying an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded down $2.22 on Monday, reaching $294.74. The stock had a trading volume of 346,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,225. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $306.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

