Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 21,130 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $230,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,309. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average is $195.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

