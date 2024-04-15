Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 44,867 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,113,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,867 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $247,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,024. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

