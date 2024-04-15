Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 503,068 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,019,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 503,068 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $793,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,501,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,145. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.