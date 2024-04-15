Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 589 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 4.34% of Maximus worth $221,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $80.30. 102,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

