Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 982,262 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,524,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 982,262 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $645,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $519,894,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,725,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,992,000 after buying an additional 328,795 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.03. 1,270,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 139.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

