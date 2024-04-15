Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.04

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.28.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

