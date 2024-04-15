Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.39

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.39 and last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 69098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $726.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

