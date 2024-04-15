Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

LOAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,386. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.