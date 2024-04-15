Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
LOAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,386. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
