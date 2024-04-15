Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Lowered by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $109,099,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 127.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,536,000 after purchasing an additional 689,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPC opened at $209.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

