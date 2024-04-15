Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
