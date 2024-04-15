Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $21.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,800 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 538,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after buying an additional 49,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,990,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $413.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.