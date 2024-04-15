Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $21.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.21.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $413.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.91.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
