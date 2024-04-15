Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,721 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $517.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.13 and a 200-day moving average of $476.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

