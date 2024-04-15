Marmo Financial Group LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Marmo Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 102,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

