Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $218.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $212.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MMC. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.64.

NYSE:MMC opened at $198.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $209.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

