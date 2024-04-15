Marten Transport (MRTN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.62 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.79. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Separately, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,023,000 after purchasing an additional 132,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

