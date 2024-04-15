Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.42, for a total value of $847,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.08. 328,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,074. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current year.
UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.67.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
