Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $130.90 on Monday. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

