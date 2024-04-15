MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $515.08. 1,007,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,759. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.72. The company has a market cap of $398.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

