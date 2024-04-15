Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 3.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.81. 3,914,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,454,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

