McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Up 0.1%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $268.51 and last traded at $267.75. Approximately 989,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,210,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.17.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

