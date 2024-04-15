McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $115.00 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.81.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

See Also

