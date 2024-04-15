MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MediciNova by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

