MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
