Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Up 37.7% in March

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MBGYY traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.88. 144,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.50. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of C$14.53 and a 1 year high of C$20.81.

Mercedes-Benz Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.0131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBGYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

