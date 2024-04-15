Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Up 37.7% in March

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MBGYY traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.88. 144,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.50. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of C$14.53 and a 1 year high of C$20.81.
Mercedes-Benz Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.0131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Mercedes-Benz Group
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
