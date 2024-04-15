Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $88.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.45. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,637 shares of company stock worth $5,351,673. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

