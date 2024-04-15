Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CL King started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.45. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,673. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 506,992 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 59,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 274,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 178,780 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.