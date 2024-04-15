Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Merus

Merus Stock Down 2.9 %

Merus stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. Merus has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.38). Merus had a negative net margin of 352.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Merus will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 90.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 945,871 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 106.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 167,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 86,512 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Merus by 43.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 30.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 180,397 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.