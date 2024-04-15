Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $519.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $491.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.13 and a 1 year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.75.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

