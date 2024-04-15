Michael John Curlook Sells 18,779 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89.
Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.44. 323,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$18.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.5547739 EPS for the current year.
MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
