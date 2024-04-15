Michael John Curlook Sells 18,779 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.44. 323,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$18.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.5547739 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

