Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $520.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $430.52.

MSFT stock opened at $421.90 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $275.37 and a 12 month high of $430.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

