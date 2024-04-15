MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Short Interest Update

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 866,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of MLKN traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,122. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 77.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

