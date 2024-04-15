Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.20

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 12984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $706.53 million, a PE ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 92,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,045,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,711,000 after purchasing an additional 193,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 53,180 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

